Make book available offline

I click on “Make available offline”, i get a message indicating download has finished and a green light beside it.
Where it is downloaded, to which directory?, I dont see any downloaded file
Hi eliassal, welcome to the forums!
There is another thread here that mentions the same topic:
Maybe @TechnoBear can shed some light on where to find the book?
I only know what I reported in the other thread - that devs are working on it.
Perhaps @mrlagmer has more information on progress so far.
I have the link and it gives the impression that it works but it seems no
So I think you might be confused on how it works. Hitting the offline button downloads it to the offline cache in your browser. This will then allow you to access this book in that same browser when you are offline.
It does not download it to a local directory that you can access. We use offline mode in the web browser.
Thanks. If you have any more questions about this please let me know.
I have a question.
Due to sequrity reasons I try to minimize site’s ability to save stuff in off line caches.
Could that make “downloading” unsuccessful without notice? (I adapt settings individually when necessary.)
Hey Erik,
My team think you should get the error message if it is not successful as far as we are aware. You don’t see any error message saying it fails to download? What happens when you are offline it does not work?
Thanks, good to know. Not tried yet.