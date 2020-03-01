I click on “Make available offline”, i get a message indicating download has finished and a green light beside it.
Where it is downloaded, to which directory?, I dont see any downloaded file
Thanks
Make book available offline
Hi eliassal, welcome to the forums!
There is another thread here that mentions the same topic:
Maybe @TechnoBear can shed some light on where to find the book?
I only know what I reported in the other thread - that devs are working on it.
Perhaps @mrlagmer has more information on progress so far.