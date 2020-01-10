Make background image appear less cropped in wide browser window

gwnh: gwnh: As I’m trying to optimise the image display for a full screen width on a 27inch monitor, in the media query, do I target 2560px or 5120px? And why is the actual resolution half the resolution in the specs?

A retina display is a double density display. It maps 1 css pixel (an abstract measurement) to 2 device pixels. Therefore a resolution of 5120 becomes 2560 css pixels. This allows for greater clarity of the display.

For example the iphone X has a resolution of 1125x2436 but each device pixel is mapped to 3 css pixels so as far as css is concerned its 375px wide. It would be impossible to use if it was 1125px css pixels as that is as wide as a desktop and much too small to read on a phone.

Therefore for crisp images on an iphoneX you would need to create them at a resolution of 1125px natively. This is not just stretching a smaller image you have to have the original image source to create it n higher resolution.

gwnh: gwnh: As I want the media query to kick in only when the screen width is larger than a 21.5 inch monitor and up to a 27 inch monitor is it best to write a combined query so I can specify a range? If yes, would the media query below work?

Yes you can use a range in your media queries but why would you want to?

e.g. Just use a min-width and catch anything larger

@media (min-width: 1920px) { div {} }

Why would you limit the width after 1920px to a max of 2560px. What about even bigger devices?

I would also avoid setting a fixed height on the div as that never works out the way you expect. Height 638px is a magic number that will make no one happy.

You are too busy chasing devices. There are literally hundreds of devices, monitors, resolutions to cope with and all are different. Just because you have a 27" screen doesn’t mean that others with a 27" screen will have the browser maximised or use the same resolution as you. I have a 27" imac and I never have the browser window maximised. It’s just much to big to be of any use and I usually have 4 windows open at the same time which is why I bought the large screen.

What you need to do is design for all screen sizes with a good fluid approach and minimum media queries.

At present we have not seen the image you want displayed and have no idea what sort of frame you are putting it in. If you can upload a demo of the page or a codepen then we can give specific advice about your problem. At the very least we would need to see the image you are using or something close to the image you are using so we can post examples of how to make it fit.

If for example you are doing a viewport fill technique for the image then there are different methods from just displaying an image at its own aspect ratio. We need to see the image in question and the place where the image is being shown with content around it etc…