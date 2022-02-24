Make an element and any possible kin unscrollable

The following “XY problem” question is asked somewhat for learning and trial and error purposes.
Say I have an element with kins such as a contact form, a table, etc.
That element has complex markup created from backend not under my control.
The element itself and/or any possible kins appear scrollable due to whatever reason so I want to bruteforcelly set everything there to height 100% and disable any scrolling.
CSS pseudocode
/*The element itself*/
#x {height: 100% !important; overflow: visible !important}
/* Any possible child*/
#x > * {height: 100% !important; overflow: visible !important}
JavaScript I tried and failed
document.querySelectorAll("#prcf_form_wrapper *").forEach( (el)=>{
el.style.height = "100%";
el.style.overflow = "visible";
});
Undefined
You might have a suggestion how to do that bruteforce change.