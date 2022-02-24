Make an element and any possible kin unscrollable

bendqh1: bendqh1: bruteforcelly set everything there to height 100% and disable any scrolling.

Then you won’t see any of the content that doesn’t fit if you disable scrolling?

At an any rate height:100% doesn’t work on it’s own and needs an unbroken chain of elements from root all with height defined in order for it to work. If indeed it did work then any of the children that you set to be 100% tall would be 100% tall from where they start so if they were at the bottom of the viewport then they would create a 200% height. (You could use 100vh instead of 100% but then your page would still be miles too long as every element would be 100vh tall).

Therefore the CSS you posted is basically nonsense and not something you should ever use.

Your problem lies elsewhere.

Please post a working demo of the problem that you want to solve and then we can give some real help otherwise the route you are following is a long rabbit hole I’m afraid.