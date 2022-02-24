Make an element and any possible kin unscrollable

The following “XY problem” question is asked somewhat for learning and trial and error purposes.

Say I have an element with kins such as a contact form, a table, etc.

That element has complex markup created from backend not under my control.

The element itself and/or any possible kins appear scrollable due to whatever reason so I want to bruteforcelly set everything there to height 100% and disable any scrolling.

CSS pseudocode

/*The element itself*/ #x {height: 100% !important; overflow: visible !important} /* Any possible child*/ #x > * {height: 100% !important; overflow: visible !important}

JavaScript I tried and failed

document.querySelectorAll("#prcf_form_wrapper *").forEach( (el)=>{ el.style.height = "100%"; el.style.overflow = "visible"; });

You might have a suggestion how to do that bruteforce change.