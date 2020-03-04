Make a rest API call from a JSON database to receive the number of documents

Depends on how your api is structured, so I’m going to make some assumptions.

After your preferred method for api call(.ajax, fetch, axios…) you should return an array since this is a json db, if it’s not then you MIGHT have to convert it to one. Then it’s just a matter of getting the length so something like

const numberOfPosts = returnedData.length

While Rudy’s post is good for a direct db query, if this is a micro service or a serverless page, or about 20 other things I can think of, the call probably should be made front end to the service.