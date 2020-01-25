Make a command button look like a link?

Hello. I am working on a shopping cart which needs to have a way for people to update and delete items in their cart.

I am trying to avoid having buttons for these functions because of space constraints.

Is any way to use CSS to style a form command button to make it look like a simple HTML hyperlink?

Ideally something like this…

Update | Delete

Yesterday @DaveMaxwell showed me a pretty neat trick to make a form option button (radio button) look like a square button, so I am wondering if something similar can be done here?