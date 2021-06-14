Major Internet problems

I don’t know if it was in the original BBC news item above but now it says

"Cloud computing provider Fastly, which underpins a lot of websites, said it was behind the problems.

The firm said there had been issues with its global content delivery network (CDN) which it was fixing.

In a statement, it said: “We identified a service configuration that triggered disruption across our POPs (points of presence) globally and have disabled that configuration.”"