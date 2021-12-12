Maintain same overflow value of child when increasing/decreasing width of parent

Thanks for your reply.
You seem initially to be making the div 30px smaller than the image.
Yes, that’s the plan. Just to create the starting overflow.
However you may be better off waiting for someone who knows what they are doing
No man, your solution is good but I can’t just ignore this. Have to figure out why javascript is behaving like this. The calc seems correct and I don’t want to lose my warm feelings towards js
If we focus on this part maybe we can figure it out:
var oldImgHeight = childImg.getBoundingClientRect().height;
parentDiv.style.width =
parseInt(parentDiv.style.width) + event.clientX - clientX + "px";
var newImgHeight = childImg.getBoundingClientRect().height;
parentDiv.style.height =
parseInt(parentDiv.style.height) + (newImgHeight - oldImgHeight) + "px";
Before ParentDiv gets a new width the height of the image is stored in “oldImgHeight”
Then parentDiv gets a new width so the childImg automatically increases in both width and height.
Then the new image height is stored in “newImgHeight”
The difference between newImgHeight and oldImgHeight should be the correct value to += on parentDiv height. This should maintain the overflow but doesn’t, so what’s going on