Maintain same overflow value of child when increasing/decreasing width of parent

qrazyneo1: qrazyneo1: In the beginning, the image overflows about 20%.

It’s working for me but you do need to put the newImgHeight variable at the top because it will get hoisted. (That’s why it was reading the same when you compare.)

e.g.

{ var parentDiv = document.querySelector('div'); var childImg = parentDiv.firstElementChild; var newImgHeight = 0; var oldImgHeight = childImg.getBoundingClientRect().height; parentDiv.style.width = parseInt(parentDiv.style.width) + event.clientX - clientX + "px"; newImgHeight = childImg.getBoundingClientRect().height; /*parentDiv.style.height = parseInt(parentDiv.style.height) + (newImgHeight - oldImgHeight) + "px";*/ parentDiv.style.height = parentDiv.getBoundingClientRect().height + (newImgHeight - oldImgHeight) + "px"; }

I must be misunderstanding what you wanted because you said “The image is overflowing and I want to keep that same amount of overflow when I increase or decrease the width of the div.”.

You added 30px overflow and the code above will maintain that 30px all the way up and down.

e.g.

The purple is 18px and the image sticks out 30px which was what I thought you wanted. If you were looking for a percentage value instead then that would require a little bit of tweaking.

However with regards to the original problem the code is now doing what it was told to do It may not be what you want but we can work it from here.

e.g. if you wanted a percentge calculation then you’d just do this.