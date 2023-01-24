Maintain Aspect Ratio While Resizing

I am trying to maintain the aspect ratio of a DIV while resizing it. So far what I’ve tried was first I determine the aspect ratio of the DIV I’m trying to resize by dividing its width by its height. Then I multiply both the width and the height by the aspect ratio as the DIV is being resized. It is not working, I expected the height to grow or shrink in relation to the size of the width as the DIV is being resize but that didn’t happen. Instead, the height doesn’t increase or decrease in the way that I expected and sometimes the DIV seems to jump from one location to another. Please see my code here. To resize the DIV doubleclick on it and then drag the handles that appear.