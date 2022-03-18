Main Methods in Java

Hi There

So I am trying do some Math Methods inside of a loop. Problem here, is that I really don't know how to call Math methods, and then make it work for me. I am also supposed have a random digit using the random method put inside of there. I know how to use the loop, just how am I able to call my Math methods and use them with the random method. Here is the email I sent to my teacher, and here also is her reply:

public class MyClass { public static void main(String args[]) { int x=10; int y=25; int z=x+y; for(int i = 1; i <= 10; i++) {

System.out.println("The sum of " + x + " and " + y + " is " + z);

}

}

}

The best I could do is the loop. I am really confused on how to call the Math Method, or doing the Random Method.



That was my email to her. Here's my reply that I got back:

Jesse:

Yes, this is a good loop. It will print the same sentence (with the same numbers) ten times. If you include i in the print statement, you could see it changing as the program goes through the loop.

To use a library of methods (like Math) you need to call the methods it offers using the dot operator:

Math.max(5, 10) will return 10, for example. Math.sqrt(x) will return the square root of the value stored in the x variable.

You can put calls to methods inside other statements:

if Math.max(x,y) > 0

or

System.out.println(“This is the maximum value: “ + Math.max(i,j) + “.”);

See if you can add some Math method calls before your loop, using the variables x, y, or z as parameters. Be sure to include print statements so you can see the results!

I am doing this class online, so I hoped that she would teach me actually how to do this. She's not. I have not really learned how to call methods, or how to make something a perimeter, as she had suggested. I am planning on doing a Zoom Meeting this afternoon with her. What am I supposed to do here?