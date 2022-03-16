Main Methods in Java

#1

Hi There

So I am trying do some Math Methods inside of a loop. Problem here, is that I really don't know how to call Math methods, and then make it work for me. I am also supposed have a random digit using the random method put inside of there. I know how to use the loop, just how am I able to call my Math methods and use them with the random method. Here is the email I sent to my teacher, and here also is her reply:

public class MyClass { public static void main(String args[]) { int x=10; int y=25; int z=x+y; for(int i = 1; i <= 10; i++) {

System.out.println("The sum of " + x + " and " + y + " is " + z);
}

}

}

The best I could do is the loop. I am really confused on how to call the Math Method, or doing the Random Method.

That was my email to her. Here's my reply that I got back:

Jesse:

Yes, this is a good loop. It will print the same sentence (with the same numbers) ten times. If you include i in the print statement, you could see it changing as the program goes through the loop.

To use a library of methods (like Math) you need to call the methods it offers using the dot operator:

Math.max(5, 10) will return 10, for example. Math.sqrt(x) will return the square root of the value stored in the x variable.

You can put calls to methods inside other statements:

if Math.max(x,y) > 0

or

System.out.println(“This is the maximum value: “ + Math.max(i,j) + “.”);

See if you can add some Math method calls before your loop, using the variables x, y, or z as parameters. Be sure to include print statements so you can see the results!

I am doing this class online, so I hoped that she would teach me actually how to do this. She's not. I have not really learned how to call methods, or how to make something a perimeter, as she had suggested. I am planning on doing a Zoom Meeting this afternoon with her. What am I supposed to do here?

#2

Ok it is fine not to know how to do something in programming. Happens to us all. However, one skill you will want to develop is how to find the answer. Have you tried doing a Google search for “java Math examples”?

You will get results like the one below…

Then the next thing you do is you try out the examples in a clean project and see if you can get it to work. Once it works, you play around with it. Change some numbers, try calling another method using the same format shown in the website examples.

Part of programming is experimenting and trying things out. Start SIMPLE and then once you learn how things work, you steadily grow by making examples more complex.

Check out the website, try it out and let us know how it goes. :slight_smile:

#3

Like I told your brother in another thread, programming is about learning patterns and being able to apply them. Part of that is to learn the difference between a class and a method, which is part of your problem.

A class is a collection of related objects. They could be variables, could be methods, could be other classes. A method on the other hand is a block of code which accomplishes a specific purpose.

Math is a CLASS. It has various methods which can be utilized, including sum, random, etc. Each of those methods returns a value of some sort.

Referencing her response, she’s provided a couple examples of various math methods.

  • Math.max(5, 10)
  • Math.sqrt(x)

She’s right that you can either assign a method result to a variable, or just use it in operations. These do the same thing essentially (there is a difference in #1 will assign a “permanent” memory space for the variable where the 2nd throws the memory space away sooner)

int maxValue = Math.max(x, y)
if (maxValue > 10) {
   // do something here
}

if (Math.max(x, y) > 10) {
   // do something here
}

If you’re unsure how to use the methods in the Math class, here is a solid reference.
Each method has examples under them which you should be able to copy/paste and run to see the results. https://www.javatpoint.com/java-math