Hi from 30 mins away from sunset York UK

On this page http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/method.html the magnifying glass icon (hangs off the horizontal nav) enabling users to search internal content works but on this page:

http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog/modal-verbs-eating-out.html

it’s disabled

Why is this please? I suspect some Jscript can’t be reached since the page sits in a blog folder.

Any insights welcome