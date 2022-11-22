Magento 2 WhatsApp Chat Extensions

Customers can contact the store administrator immediately via WhatsApp if they have any questions or concerns.

After installing this Magento 2 WhatsApp Chat Extension, you must enable it from the store backend and enter your default WhatsApp contact number, as well as a push message, for improved user convenience.

You can also customize the contact button and its position based on your theme, and enable/disable it easily from the dashboard.

Allows live chatting between the owner and visitors/customer

Quick & easy support experience for customers.

It supports Mobile devices and WhatsApp Web.

Support All Magento 2 Theme.

Support: Magento CE, EE 2.0.x, 2.1.x, 2.2.x, 2.3.x, 2.4.x