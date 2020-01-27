Magento 2.3 remote database

#1

Hello,
I need remote databases for test purpose (duration max 1 month) with access to phpmyadmin , I have a host but order to get database I need to pay for it
Anyone have an idea about that
Thanks in advance

#2

just install that service on your local machine and forward the port in your router.

#3

It is not hosted locally , The site is on FTP

#4

but you said “remote database”, so your local installed database is the remote database for your server-hosted application.

#5

I probably would just pay for the database. Since it not that expensive

#6

If you have a host that doesn’t give you at least one database, get a new host.

#7

To be honest, I never understand why people are doing this (the cheap way). Setting up a remote database will cost more time and it is not worth the effort.
Well maybe if you need a cluster or something.

You pay one or two euros for a database a month (a develop database MySql).
By my hosting provider I can add a lot of databases on my plan (pay like 2 euro a month).

I must say some European host are pretty cheap

#8

I don’t think anyone really does.

Running a production database off your personal laptop and opening up your network to the outside world isn’t very smart, reliable, secure, or robust.

