Magento 2.3 migration - Duplicate entry error after theme migration

Note: I did data migration couple of times, during data migration max_allowd_packet issue then update and again run the data migration.
How to solve the php bin/magento setup:upgrade error, If i try to run upgrade command i am getting following error,
SQLSTATE[23000]: Integrity constraint violation: 1062 Duplicate entry ‘21’ for key ‘PRIMARY’, query was: INSERT INTO
eav_attribute_set(
entity_type_id,
attribute_set_name,
sort_order,
attribute_set_id) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?)
Queries :
- SELECT * FROM eav_attribute_set WHERE attribute_set_id = ‘21’;
- SELECT * FROM eav_attribute_group WHERE attribute_set_id = ‘21’;
How to solve this error?