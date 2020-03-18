Magento 1.9 - Is it recommend same image label for all images in single product?

- I just applied same image label for all images in single product, how google image search takes my images,
or
- Is it worth image name save as product name like productname.jpg , is it google image search takes productname from productname.jpg?
or
The actual sauce is a google internal secret of course.
Google Image search working with the machine learning technique.
ML is match pixel by pixel with indexed images and then give the appropriate result
No use of Name for sure…
Example
if you download a dog image and save with cat.jpg, it will still show the result related to dog appeared in Image.
That doesn’t agree with the advice Google gives:
Lastly, optimizing your image filenames and alt text makes it easier for image search projects like Google Image Search to better understand your images.
Best Practices
Use brief but descriptive filenames and alt text
Like many of the other parts of the page targeted for optimization, filenames and alt text are best when they’re short, but descriptive.
See https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/7451184?ref_topic=9268559# for full information.
google has different working style that google says ! I have tested almost all them for seo, easy to do your own tests, Google image search working with the machine learning technique. yes google takes your image name like this img.jpg full name with extention, but name does not affect to search results, as I said in previous answer, it will still show what is in picture.
Example :
if your cat image has a name like 1234.jpg, it will still show the result related to cat appeared in Image. wont show result related to numbers in image name.
Here is search result for my site images with company name Tedi
And source :
<img class="c-lazy__item"
src="/assets/img/placeholder.png"
data-src="https://www.tedi.com.tr/media/cache/news_large/upload/images/news/r_6482_20180609100650.jpg" alt="Büyükçekmece Sahil Mağazamız Açıldı!" >
I know that Google is working on machine learning and image recognition, but it still seems to me to be wise to follow what Google advises as best practice.
In your example, your search term appears in the URL for the data-src, which will provide an extra clue for Google.
If you’re happy to rely on machine learning and image recognition, that’s fine, but it’s incorrect to say that file names are not used at all.