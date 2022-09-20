Mac system: A problem about virtual environment can be deleted virtualenvs ？

For Mac, I only need the interpreter that comes with the system, so I deleted all the previously installed anaconda related files, but the path/Users/username/. virtualenvs, can I delete this. virtualenvs

Is the hidden virtualenvs pychar? Is it installed by pip? Is it generated by anaconda? The directory in this folder is shown below: This is the absolute path: (only the user name is coded)

This is the content under the directory:

Anyway, I can’t use these virtual environments. Can I delete this folder (. virtualenvs)?