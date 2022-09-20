Mac system: A problem about virtual environment can be deleted virtualenvs ？

For Mac, I only need the interpreter that comes with the system, so I deleted all the previously installed anaconda related files, but the path/Users/username/. virtualenvs, can I delete this. virtualenvs

  1. Is the hidden virtualenvs pychar?

  2. Is it installed by pip?

  3. Is it generated by anaconda?

  4. The directory in this folder is shown below:

  5. This is the absolute path: (only the user name is coded)
    image

  6. This is the content under the directory:

    image
    image952×282 68.7 KB

  7. Anyway, I can’t use these virtual environments. Can I delete this folder (. virtualenvs)?