Luxury bus on rent | Sahajanand Travels

Introduction

Dwarka, an ancient and serene city in Gujarat, is a spiritual haven steeped in history and devotion. This coastal town harmoniously blends magnificent temples, tranquil beaches, and rich cultural heritage. The renowned Dwarkadhish Temple, the sacred Gomti Ghat, and other treasures make Dwarka a destination that captivates both tourists and devotees. Immerse yourself in the timeless charm and spiritual depth of Dwarka, the land of Lord Krishna.

In this blog, explore the top places to visit in Dwarka. From majestic temples to peaceful riverbanks, Dwarka presents a unique blend of culture and tranquility. Read on to uncover the best spots to include in your Dwarka tour package.

The Significance of Dwarka

Located at the westernmost point of Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, Dwarka is believed to have been the capital of Lord Krishna’s kingdom. Also known as ‘Devbhoomi Dwarka,’ meaning the Divine Land of Dwarka, this city holds immense spiritual importance for Hindus. It is one of the four most sacred pilgrimage sites, known as Char Dham, and is also counted among the seven sacred cities called Sapta Puris.

The revered Nageshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, one of Lord Shiva’s 12 sacred Jyotirlinga shrines, is situated here, attracting countless pilgrims. Dwarka’s beaches and coastal areas also draw many visitors. According to legend, Dwarka was once submerged under the sea, and recent archaeological findings suggest that this might have been an ancient city. The name Dwarka, derived from Sanskrit, means ‘the gateway to salvation’ or ‘door to moksha,’ highlighting its significance as both a spiritual and historical site.

People visit Dwarka to connect with its rich history and divine atmosphere. The city is renowned for its ancient tales and spiritual legacy. Legend has it that after Lord Krishna’s departure, Dwarka submerged into the sea and reemerged six times. The present-day Dwarka is believed to be the seventh incarnation. Its sacred sites, peaceful riverbanks, and timeless stories continue to attract visitors from far and wide.

Top Places to Visit in Dwarka

Dwarkadhish Temple: A spiritual landmark, the Dwarkadhish Temple is one of India’s holiest sites, linked to the Char Dhams. Established by Lord Krishna upon his arrival from Braj, Uttar Pradesh, this temple, near the Gomti River, boasts stunning architecture. Festivals like Janmashtami bring throngs of visitors.

Visiting Hours: 7 am–12:30 pm and 5–9 pm

Location: Devbhoomi Dwarka

Best time to visit: November to February

Entry fee: Free

Bhadkeshwar Mahadev Temple: Perched on the edge of Dwarka, overlooking the Arabian Sea, this temple dedicated to Lord Shiva offers a breathtaking view. Built by Jagadguru Shankaracharya, it is situated at the confluence of the Gomti and Ganga rivers and the Arabian Sea.

Visiting Hours: Open 24hrs (recommended visit: 5 AM to 7 PM)

Location: Near Circuit House, Sunset Point, Dwarka

Best time to visit: October to March

Entry fee: Free

Rukmini Devi Temple: Dedicated to Goddess Rukmini, this temple is known for its beautiful marble idols and the ritual of water offerings symbolizing purity. It is a testament to Rukmini’s devotion to Lord Krishna.

Visiting Hours: 6 am–9:30 pm

Location: Dwarka, Gujarat

Best time to visit: November to February

Entry fee: Free

Gomti River: Behind the famous Dwarkadhish Temple lies Gomti Ghat, a spiritual site where pilgrims gather for ritualistic dips, believing in the river’s purifying powers.

Visiting Hours: 6 am–10 pm

Location: Behind Shree Dwarkadhish Temple

Best time to visit: November to February

Entry fee: Free

Dwarka Beach: Along the Arabian Sea, Dwarka Beach is known for its sandy shoreline and clear waters. Visitors enjoy camel rides, water activities, and the chance to spot dolphins. The Dwarka Lighthouse adds to the beach’s scenic appeal.

Visiting Hours: Open 24hrs

Location: 12 km from Dwarka

Best time to visit: November to February

Entry fee: Free

Shri Nageshwar Jyotirlinga Temple: A significant pilgrimage site, this temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is believed that worshipping here offers liberation from worldly attachments.

Visiting Hours: 6 am–9 pm

Location: Daarukavanam, Gujarat

Best time to visit: March to October

Entry fee: Free

Swami Narayan Mandir: Close to the Dwarkadhish temple, this newer temple is dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan, a form of Lord Vishnu. It features intricate architecture and serene interiors.

Visiting Hours: 7:30 am–12 pm, 4 pm–8 pm

Location: Dwarka, Gujarat

Best time to visit: October to March

Entry fee: Free

ISKCON Temple: Managed by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, this temple is a peaceful retreat for meditation, featuring idols of Lord Krishna and Radha.

Visiting Hours: 4:30 am–9 pm

Location: ISKCON Temple Road, Dwarka

Best time to visit: November to February

Entry fee: Free

Essential Items for Your Trip

Summer (March – June): Light cotton clothing, sunglasses, sunscreen, reusable water bottles, and comfortable sandals.

Light cotton clothing, sunglasses, sunscreen, reusable water bottles, and comfortable sandals. Monsoon (July – September): Raincoat, waterproof shoes, dry clothes, mosquito repellent, and small towels.

Raincoat, waterproof shoes, dry clothes, mosquito repellent, and small towels. Winter (October – February): Warm clothing, moisturizer, lip balm, thermos flask for hot drinks, and sturdy shoes.

