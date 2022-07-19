Lost my root password under Kubuntu 20 : How can I restore it?

Hello,

Somehow I lost my root password under Kubuntu 20 :

$ sudo -s [sudo] password for master: Sorry, try again.

I do not think I forget it. It is simple “1”.

It is my home laptop - nobody else has access to it.

Any ideas how can I restore it?

When loading OS some menu options on loading ?

Usually I have installed firewall w3ith options like :

sudo ufw status verbose Status: active Logging: on (low) Default: deny (incoming), allow (outgoing), disabled (routed) New profiles: skip To Action From -- ------ ---- 80,443/tcp (Apache Full) ALLOW IN Anywhere 80,443/tcp (Apache Full (v6)) ALLOW IN Anywhere (v6)

I failed to run it now as I can not login under root ?

$ uname -a Linux master-at-home 5.15.0-41-generic #44~20.04.1-Ubuntu SMP Fri Jun 24 13:27:29 UTC 2022 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux

Thanks!