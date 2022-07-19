Lost my root password under Kubuntu 20 : How can I restore it?

Hello,
Somehow I lost my root password under Kubuntu 20 :
$ sudo -s
[sudo] password for master:
Sorry, try again.
I do not think I forget it. It is simple “1”.
It is my home laptop - nobody else has access to it.
Any ideas how can I restore it?
When loading OS some menu options on loading ?
Usually I have installed firewall w3ith options like :
sudo ufw status verbose
Status: active
Logging: on (low)
Default: deny (incoming), allow (outgoing), disabled (routed)
New profiles: skip
To Action From
-- ------ ----
80,443/tcp (Apache Full) ALLOW IN Anywhere
80,443/tcp (Apache Full (v6)) ALLOW IN Anywhere (v6)
I failed to run it now as I can not login under root ?
$ uname -a
Linux master-at-home 5.15.0-41-generic #44~20.04.1-Ubuntu SMP Fri Jun 24 13:27:29 UTC 2022 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
Thanks!