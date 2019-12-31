Losing hover event when changing HTML via jQuery

Now for starters, for something as simple as making a class’ cursor a pointer, don’t use jquery. Define a CSS rule and call it a day. You’re using a sledgehammer to open a letter.

Right. You’re replacing the HTML. It’s not because your classes are missing, though.

What you need to do is delegate your hovers.

Think of it this way.

You put 4 cars on the lot.

You tell your staff “Paint these cars red.”

Your new stock arrives.

You get rid of the old cars, and put the new ones out.

The cars are not red.

You havent told them to paint now-and-future cars red. You’ve told them 'whatever cars currently exist, paint them red.