Losing hover event when changing HTML via jQuery

I have a Fiddle example here: Fiddle example

I want to click on the div 7 and change the TD div. But when I do that, I seem to be losing the hover on the class altitudeList_colors. When I first run the script I can hover over the altitudes list, the 7 div and the 15 div and see the cursor change to a pointer.

However, I lose that as soon as I click on the 7 or the 15 div click. I no longer can hover and change the cursor to a pointer. I believe this is because when I replace the labels via the .html() call, the classes are not getting input, but I don’t see why this is happening?

Thank you…