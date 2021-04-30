Looping through Array and pulling out specific pairs

I am creating a slider, and I need to pull out specific values from an array to add them to the slider.

From what I understand, the best way to do this is a foreach loop. I found a function to spit out the images as an array, but I can’t figure out how to pull out the specific values.

I’ve started with $image_array = spit_it_image_array();

The markup for the slider would look like:

<div id="post-default-slider" class="royalSlider rsDefault"> <div class="aSlide"> <img src="from-the-array.com/img1.jpg"> <p> maybe the caption goes here </p> </div> <div class="aSlide"> <img src="from-the-array.com/img2.jpg"> <p> maybe the caption goes here </p> </div> <div class="aSlide"> <img src="from-the-array.com/img3.jpg"> <p> maybe the caption goes here </p> </div> </div>

An example of an array for an image looks like: