Looping through an array

I have an array
echo '<pre>';print_r($assetArray);echo '</pre>';
resulting in
Array
(
[monitor] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[asset_id] => 404
[0] => 404
[name] => ryuiyui yui
[1] => ryuiyui yui
[monitor_id] => 1
[2] => 1
[beginning_ru] => 20.0
[3] => 20.0
[ending_ru] => 33.0
[4] => 33.0
)
)
)
I’m trying to loop through it like
if(!array_key_exists('monitor',$assetArray)) {
foreach($assetArray['monitor'] as $value) {
echo "<tr>";
echo "\r\n";
echo "<td>";
echo "\r\n";
echo '<a class="nav-link jqeasytooltip" href="../monitors/show_monitor.php?id='.$value['monitor_id'].'" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Monitor">';
echo "\r\n";
echo $value['name'];
echo "\r\n";
echo "</a>";
echo "\r\n";
echo "<td>";
echo "\r\n";
echo '<a class="nav-link jqeasytooltip" href="../monitors/show_monitor.php?id='.$value['monitor_id'].'" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Monitor">';
echo "\r\n";
echo $value['beginning_ru'].' = '.$value['ending_ru'];
echo "\r\n";
echo "</a>";
echo "\r\n";
echo "</tr>";
echo "\r\n";
}
}
but it produces nothing…
Do I have the correct syntax?