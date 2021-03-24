Looping through an array

I have an array

echo '<pre>';print_r($assetArray);echo '</pre>';

resulting in

Array ( [monitor] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [asset_id] => 404 [0] => 404 [name] => ryuiyui yui [1] => ryuiyui yui [monitor_id] => 1 [2] => 1 [beginning_ru] => 20.0 [3] => 20.0 [ending_ru] => 33.0 [4] => 33.0 ) ) )

I’m trying to loop through it like

if(!array_key_exists('monitor',$assetArray)) { foreach($assetArray['monitor'] as $value) { echo "<tr>"; echo "\r

"; echo "<td>"; echo "\r

"; echo '<a class="nav-link jqeasytooltip" href="../monitors/show_monitor.php?id='.$value['monitor_id'].'" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Monitor">'; echo "\r

"; echo $value['name']; echo "\r

"; echo "</a>"; echo "\r

"; echo "<td>"; echo "\r

"; echo '<a class="nav-link jqeasytooltip" href="../monitors/show_monitor.php?id='.$value['monitor_id'].'" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Monitor">'; echo "\r

"; echo $value['beginning_ru'].' = '.$value['ending_ru']; echo "\r

"; echo "</a>"; echo "\r

"; echo "</tr>"; echo "\r

"; } }

but it produces nothing…

Do I have the correct syntax?