Looping through a list of directories with a batch file?

I’ve started on a batch file that Window’s Task Scheduler can run every Friday to clean up by deleting file bloat. I think my next step is to abstract it into a for loop that can be fed a list of directories, bonus points if I can read that list from an external file as well. (Mainly for security, the manager wants to make sure only they can change the list, but each employee should be able to run it locally.)

:: C:\Users%username%\AppData\Local\Temp :: C:\Users%username%\AppData\Local\Autodesk\Revit\PacCache :: C:\Users%username%\AppData\Local\Autodesk\Revit\Autodesk Revit 2023\CollaborationCache :: C:\Users%username%\AppData\Local\Autodesk\Revit\Autodesk Revit 2023\CefCache :: C:\Users%username%\AppData\Local\Autodesk\Revit\Autodesk Revit 2023\Journals :: Delete all files del /s /q "C:\Users\%username%\Desktop\DeletedWeeklyOnFriday\*.*" :: Delete all folders for /d %%p in ("C:\Users\%username%\Desktop\DeletedWeeklyOnFriday\*.*") do rmdir "%%p" /s /q exit