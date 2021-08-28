Looping rotating text

Hi there,
I am using this example on CodePen which works fine, but I would like the text to go through in an infinite loop.
This is the example:
Is this possible with this example?
Thanks
Hi there,
I am using this example on CodePen which works fine, but I would like the text to go through in an infinite loop.
This is the example:
Is this possible with this example?
Thanks
I would question whether or not it is desirable.
Note
Animation should almost always be user controlled or very short in duration. Images that continually animate can cause the rest of the page to be more difficult, or for users with very high levels of distractibility, totally inaccessible.
WCAG 2 Success Criterion 2.2.2 (Level A) requires that automatically moving, blinking, or scrolling content that lasts longer than 5 seconds can be paused, stopped, or hidden by the user. Common failures include carousels or sliders that automatically animate or cycle through content.