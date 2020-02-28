Looping over text with conditionals

I’m trying to grab an element, which has <p> tags in it, <a> , and <span> . I’m trying to loop over each word in this element, and i need to be able to determine the words direct parent HTML element. I need to also be able to check the classes on the direct parent HTML

I’m just unsure of a starting point. Not sure how I can accomplish this. Is there a method I’ve overlooked?

<figcaption> <p> <span class="purple">KNOW</span> <span class="red">AND</span> <span class="orange">BE</span> KNOWN </p> </figcaption>

One of the goals is to detect all text that does not have an anchor or a span as a direct parent (aka “KNOWN”, in this example) and wrap it with custom HTML.