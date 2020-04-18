Looping over text with conditionals

What are you trying to achieve?
Do you want spans around
<span>each</span> <span>word</span>?
Can you show a couple of before and after examples in html?
To start with reading through your code I find difficult. A bit of line spacing etc would definitely help.
Below I have refactored your code in a way I personally think is clearer and less cluttered, but obviously the choice is yours:)
/*
Making 'dive' a separate function which takes a function/callback as an argument
means it can be used multiple times for different tasks.
*/
function dive(root, fn) {
/*
jquery's .each method take a callback function with two arguments (index, element)
it also binds 'this' to the element. this === element = true
*/
$(root).contents().each(function(i, elem) {
/*
I have swapped index and element around for the callback as I prefer
the element to be a key first argument and the index an optional second.
*/
fn(elem, i)
if($(elem).contents().length) dive(elem, fn)
});
}
/*
Keeping our 'childOf' function separate I think makes it less cluttered
and easier to debug.
*/
function childOf(elem) {
if(elem.nodeType === 3) {
let parent = elem.parentNode,
wholeText = elem.wholeText,
text = wholeText.trim()
if(text) {
if(parent.tagName !== 'SPAN' && parent.tagName !== 'A') {
let spanWrap = `<span class='red'>${text}</span>`;
/* not sure what you are trying to achieve here */
if(wholeText[0] === ' ') {
spanWrap = '*' + spanWrap;
}
if(wholeText[wholeText.length - 1] === " ") {
spanWrap = spanWrap + '#';
}
$(elem).replaceWith(spanWrap)
}
}
}
}
dive($('figcaption'), childOf)
and minus comments
function dive(root, fn) {
$(root).contents().each(function(i, elem) {
fn(elem, i)
if($(elem).contents().length) dive(elem, fn)
})
}
function childOf(elem) {
if(elem.nodeType === 3) {
let parent = elem.parentNode,
wholeText = elem.wholeText,
text = wholeText.trim()
if(text) {
if(parent.tagName !== "SPAN" && parent.tagName !== "A") {
let spanWrap = `<span class='red'>${text}</span>`;
if(wholeText[0] === ' ') {
spanWrap = ' ' + spanWrap;
}
if(wholeText[wholeText.length - 1] === " ") {
spanWrap = spanWrap + ' ';
}
$(elem).replaceWith(spanWrap)
}
}
}
}
dive($('figcaption'), childOf)