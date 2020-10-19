Loop through two arrays

@lurtnowski,
With so little information and data it is difficult to know what is required but anyway this is how I would tackle the problem:
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
$racks2 = [
0 => [
'Rack_Id' => 0,
'Device' => 'Zero Poser Boi',
'Device_Id' => 0,
],
1 => [
'Rack_Id' => 1,
'Device' => 'First Poser Boi',
'Device_Id' => 1,
],
2 => [
'Rack_Id' => 2,
'Device' => 'Second Poser Boi',
'Device_Id' => 2,
],
];
# $racks = [
$devices = [
0 => [
'Title' => 'Zero Racky',
'Rack_Id' => 0
],
1 => [
'Title' => 'First Racky',
'Rack_Id' => 1
],
2 => [
'Title' => 'Second Racky',
'Rack_Id' => 2
],
];
// ======================================
foreach($racks2 as $rack)
{
echo '<br>$rack["Device_Id"] ==> ' .$rack['Device_Id'] .'<br>';
if(1===$rack['Device_Id']) :
show_match($rack['Device_Id'], $devices);
endif;
}
// ======================================
// ========================================
echo '<h1>DEBUG Stuff </h1>';
fred($racks2, '$racks2');
fred($devices, '$devices');
//=================================================
function show_match($dev_id, $devices)
{
echo '<br><hr>';
echo 'Function: ' .__function__;
echo '<hr>';
}
//======================================================
function fred($val, $title='')
{
echo '<pre>' .$title .'==> ' . gettype($val) .'<br>';
print_r($val);
echo '</pre>';
}
Please copy and paste and try to understand exactly what is happening