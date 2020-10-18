Loop through two arrays

A) Your example doesn’t contain enough information to help you. You would need to show enough example data and the result you expect from that data so that someone would know what you mean by ‘it loops through the second one as long as the key (Rack_Id) are the same’. Show at least two pieces of data in the first array and show both matching and non-matching data in the second array. The way I read the example is that you want to get the matching ‘title’, and perhaps other values, out of $racks, for the current rack_id.

B) In your proposed code, the $key value is the numerical [0] index, having nothing to do with the rack_id values. If doing this in php was the best way (see the next point in this list), indexing/pivoting the data, using the rack_id values, rather than the zero referenced numerical index, when you fetch it, would allow you to directly access any related data, rather than to loop over all data to try and find it.

C) Since this is related/relational data values, the ‘R’ in RDBMS, just do all of this in one query, then produce the output you want from the data that the query matches.