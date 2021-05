Loop through an array

I’m not sure about the logic of having the foreach in the for loop.

lurtnowski: lurtnowski: foreach($assetArray[$i] as $value) {

The foreach is iterating through a sub-array, so $value is not an array, but an individual value of the sub-array, which are all either strings or numbers, though it never gets past the initial string.

I can only guess at your intention, but I think you only want a foreach , not a nested loop.

lurtnowski: lurtnowski: for($i = 0; $i < count($assetArray); $i++) {

This looks a bit like a home-made foreach to me.

Though I’m not sure of the application or data source, but it looks like using objects here (or array of objects), instead of nested arrays may be a better option.