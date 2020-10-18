Loop scraping list html's obtaining data of first result

JavaScript
#1

Normal searches through the online dictionary I am working with do not work because you have to click the word before getting a result. So, I thought of the following work around:

  1. Loop through a list of google search html’s;
  2. Open the first google result link;
  3. Retrieve the data of a element address;
  4. List the data for copying it to a nice excel sheet :slight_smile:

I have a sample of 4 html’s:

https://www.google.com/search?q=duolingo+dictionary+manzana
https://www.google.com/search?q=duolingo+dictionary+hombre
https://www.google.com/search?q=duolingo+dictionary+gracias
https://www.google.com/search?q=duolingo+dictionary+mujer

Copy full XPath: /html/body/div/div/div[2]/div/div[2]/div/div[1]/div/div[1]/div[1]/h3
Copy element: <h3 class="_2M2c6">thanks, thank you, cheers</h3>
List data so I can copy it by hand to excel :slight_smile:

So, do I need Python for that or JavaScript?
I am just honestly very interested :slight_smile:

Do you might have tips for me?
Or do you know a tutorial for that?

Thank you in advance for your response :slight_smile:

#2

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.