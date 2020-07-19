Loop scraping list html's obtaining data of first result

Normal searches through the online dictionary I am working with do not work because you have to click the word before getting a result. So, I thought of the following work around:

Loop through a list of google search html’s; Open the first google result link; Retrieve the data of a element address; List the data for copying it to a nice excel sheet

I have a sample of 4 html’s:

https://www.google.com/search?q=duolingo+dictionary+manzana

https://www.google.com/search?q=duolingo+dictionary+hombre

https://www.google.com/search?q=duolingo+dictionary+gracias

https://www.google.com/search?q=duolingo+dictionary+mujer

Copy full XPath: /html/body/div/div/div[2]/div/div[2]/div/div[1]/div/div[1]/div[1]/h3

Copy element: <h3 class="_2M2c6">thanks, thank you, cheers</h3>

List data so I can copy it by hand to excel

So, do I need Python for that or JavaScript?

I am just honestly very interested

Do you might have tips for me?

Or do you know a tutorial for that?

Thank you in advance for your response