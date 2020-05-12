Loop over divs and get data into json

I want to get the data of each div.p into a json format like one below so i can send it over an ajax request. My loop function only returns the data of the first div three time. Why ?
Required Format :
[ { ‘product_id’: ‘368’ ,‘quantity’: ‘3’ },
{ ‘product_id’: ‘356’ ,‘quantity’: ‘3’ }
]
JsFiddle : https://jsfiddle.net/gcomm/g4epk9qm/90/
My Code :
<div class="p">
<div class="id">
1
</div>
<div class="price">
1500
</div>
</div>
<div class="p">
<div class="id">
2
</div>
<div class="price">
666
</div>
</div>
<div class="p">
<div class="id">
3
</div>
<div class="price">
5500
</div>
</div>
$('.p').each(function(index, value) {
console.log(
JSON.stringify({
aa: $('.id').text(),
ab: $('.price').text(),
}),
);
});