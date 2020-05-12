Loop over divs and get data into json

This section of code is the focus of the issue.

aa: $('.id').text(), ab: $('.price').text(),

Those are getting all id’s, and all prices, whereas you want them to be limited to each item that you are looping through.

You can achieve that by restricting the query to within only the element you are using in the loop.

aa: $('.id', value).text(), ab: $('.price', value).text(),

For improved clarity of the code, I would also rename value to el instead.