Loop over divs and get data into json

I want to get the data of each div.p into a json format like one below so i can send it over an ajax request. My loop function only returns the data of the first div three time. Why ?

Required Format :
[ { ‘product_id’: ‘368’ ,‘quantity’: ‘3’ },
{ ‘product_id’: ‘356’ ,‘quantity’: ‘3’ }
]

JsFiddle : https://jsfiddle.net/gcomm/g4epk9qm/90/

My Code :

<div class="p">
  <div class="id">
    1
  </div>
  <div class="price">
    1500
  </div>
</div>
<div class="p">
  <div class="id">
    2
  </div>
  <div class="price">
    666
  </div>
</div>
<div class="p">
  <div class="id">
    3
  </div>
  <div class="price">
    5500
  </div>
</div>

$('.p').each(function(index, value) {
  console.log(
    JSON.stringify({
      aa: $('.id').text(),
      ab: $('.price').text(),
    }),
  );
});
This section of code is the focus of the issue.

      aa: $('.id').text(),
      ab: $('.price').text(),

Those are getting all id’s, and all prices, whereas you want them to be limited to each item that you are looping through.

You can achieve that by restricting the query to within only the element you are using in the loop.

      aa: $('.id', value).text(),
      ab: $('.price', value).text(),

For improved clarity of the code, I would also rename value to el instead.

$('.p').each(function(index, el) {
  console.log(
    JSON.stringify({
      aa: $('.id', el).text(),
      ab: $('.price', el).text(),
    }),
  );
});