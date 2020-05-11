Loop over divs and get data into json

I want to get the data of each div.p into a json format like one below so i can send it over an ajax request. My loop function only returns the data of the first div three time. Why ?

[ { ‘product_id’: ‘368’ ,‘quantity’: ‘3’ },
{ ‘product_id’: ‘356’ ,‘quantity’: ‘3’ }
]

JsFiddle : https://jsfiddle.net/gcomm/g4epk9qm/90/

<div class="p">
  <div class="id">
    1
  </div>
  <div class="price">
    1500
  </div>
</div>
<div class="p">
  <div class="id">
    2
  </div>
  <div class="price">
    666
  </div>
</div>
<div class="p">
  <div class="id">
    3
  </div>
  <div class="price">
    5500
  </div>
</div>

$('.p').each(function(index, value) {
  console.log(
    JSON.stringify({
      aa: $('.id').text(),
      ab: $('.price').text(),
    }),
  );
});