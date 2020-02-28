Loop not generating the HTML

May I ask why you do not want to use Heredoc?
Without Heredoc there will be a lot of extra script which will be more to difficult to understand and prone to syntax errors.
// When I am back on the desktop I will have a go.
Back again and surprised at how easy it was not to use HereDoc and use PHP Strings instead although it did take quite a 8it of debugging to validate and prevent errors :{
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
$item = 'item';
$features = 'FEATURES';
$array['item']['price'] = 'TESTING';
$array['item']['title'] = 'TITLE';
$result1 = <<< ____EOT
<div class="cardbody text-center">
<h1> \${$array["$item"]['price']} </h1>
<h3 class="text-centre">
{$array["$item"]['title']}
</h3>
<ul class="list-group">
$features
</ul>
</div>
____EOT;
$len1 = strlen($result1);
$result2 = "
<div class='cardbody text-center'>
<h1> \${$array["$item"]['price']} </h1>
<h3 class='text-centre'>
{$array[$item]['title']}
</h3>
<ul class='list-group'>
$features
</ul>
</div>
";
$len2 = strlen($result2);
echo '<!DOCTYPE HTML><title> title goes here </title>';
echo $tmp = <<< ____EOT
<dl>
<dt> Using PHP HereDoc - strlen($len1) </dt>
<dd> $result1 </dd>
<dd> </dd>
<dt> Using PHP Strings - strlen($len2) </dt>
<dd> $result2 </dd>
<dd> </dd>
</dl>
____EOT;
Output:
Using PHP HereDoc - strlen(190)
$TESTING
TITLE
FEATURES
Using PHP Strings - strlen(195)
$TESTING
TITLE
FEATURES
Rather than just mindlessly copying and pasting I would advise trying to write the script yourself otherwise you will have learnt how easy it is to copy and paste