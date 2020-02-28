Loop not generating the HTML

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: How can we implement it w/o the Herdoc syntax?

May I ask why you do not want to use Heredoc?

Without Heredoc there will be a lot of extra script which will be more to difficult to understand and prone to syntax errors.

// When I am back on the desktop I will have a go.

Back again and surprised at how easy it was not to use HereDoc and use PHP Strings instead although it did take quite a 8it of debugging to validate and prevent errors :{

<?php declare(strict_types=1); error_reporting(-1); ini_set('display_errors', '1'); $item = 'item'; $features = 'FEATURES'; $array['item']['price'] = 'TESTING'; $array['item']['title'] = 'TITLE'; $result1 = <<< ____EOT <div class="cardbody text-center"> <h1> \${$array["$item"]['price']} </h1> <h3 class="text-centre"> {$array["$item"]['title']} </h3> <ul class="list-group"> $features </ul> </div> ____EOT; $len1 = strlen($result1); $result2 = " <div class='cardbody text-center'> <h1> \${$array["$item"]['price']} </h1> <h3 class='text-centre'> {$array[$item]['title']} </h3> <ul class='list-group'> $features </ul> </div> "; $len2 = strlen($result2); echo '<!DOCTYPE HTML><title> title goes here </title>'; echo $tmp = <<< ____EOT <dl> <dt> Using PHP HereDoc - strlen($len1) </dt> <dd> $result1 </dd> <dd> </dd> <dt> Using PHP Strings - strlen($len2) </dt> <dd> $result2 </dd> <dd> </dd> </dl> ____EOT;

Output:

Using PHP HereDoc - strlen(190) $TESTING TITLE FEATURES Using PHP Strings - strlen(195) $TESTING TITLE FEATURES

Rather than just mindlessly copying and pasting I would advise trying to write the script yourself otherwise you will have learnt how easy it is to copy and paste