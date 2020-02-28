Loop not generating the HTML

The use of square brackets instead of array() is much simpler and more intuitive. I think it was introduced with PHP 7.0 quite some time ago:
https://www.php.net/manual/en/language.types.array.php
OK, the parameter $array is populated and when used in the following script will create a string of $features and add the array necessary iterated array $feature: NOTICE THE USE OF $features SINGULAR AND PLURAL
<?php
$features = ''; // PLURAL many features
foreach($array["$item"]['features'] as $key => $feature) :
$features .= '<li>' .$feature .'</li>'; // NOTICE SINGLE $feature
endforeach;
Try the following to show the values: (echo may not work if the values are arrays, objects, etc):
// what is this
print_r( $array["$item"]['features'] ) :
// This one
print_r( $array[“0”][‘features’] );
Compare the print_r values to the var_dumped $array.