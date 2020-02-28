Loop not generating the HTML

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: Is this some special kind of array → array $array = [] if, yes, please guide me towards the correct learning resources. There is a huge possibility that I am missing some fundamental understanding of arrays.

The use of square brackets instead of array() is much simpler and more intuitive. I think it was introduced with PHP 7.0 quite some time ago:

https://www.php.net/manual/en/language.types.array.php

OK, the parameter $array is populated and when used in the following script will create a string of $features and add the array necessary iterated array $feature: NOTICE THE USE OF $features SINGULAR AND PLURAL

<?php $features = ''; // PLURAL many features foreach($array["$item"]['features'] as $key => $feature) : $features .= '<li>' .$feature .'</li>'; // NOTICE SINGLE $feature endforeach;

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: what is this →

$array["$item"]['features'] ? This one → $array[“0”][‘features’]

Try the following to show the values: (echo may not work if the values are arrays, objects, etc):

// what is this print_r( $array["$item"]['features'] ) : // This one print_r( $array[“0”][‘features’] );

Compare the print_r values to the var_dumped $array.