Loop not generating the HTML

Hi there @John_Betong
array(6) {
["product1"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(29)
["features"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
}
}
["product2"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(43)
["features"]=>
array(4) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[3]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product3"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(299)
["features"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product4"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(470)
["features"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product5"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(689)
["features"]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product6"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(4999)
["features"]=>
array(5) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[3]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
[4]=>
string(9) "feature 5"
}
}
}
Is this some special kind of array →
array $array = [] if, yes, please guide me towards the correct learning resources. There is a huge possibility that I am missing some fundamental understanding of arrays.