Loop not generating the HTML

It looks as though calling var_dump(…) confused the problem, too much information. Error reporting perhaps would have been adequate.

I only meant to remove the empty array and to leave the $array parameter.

By not setting the $array parameter value and calling the function, errors would have been produced stating missing parameters because there were no defaults for the function parameters.

I prefer setting parameters because it makes the function easier to understand and also added extra checking that fails if every condition is not satisfied.