Loop not generating the HTML

Case: 1 →
Result delivered with var_dump →
array(6) {
["product1"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(29)
["features"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
}
}
["product2"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(43)
["features"]=>
array(4) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[3]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product3"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(299)
["features"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product4"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(470)
["features"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product5"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(689)
["features"]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product6"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(4999)
["features"]=>
array(5) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[3]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
[4]=>
string(9) "feature 5"
}
}
}
$4999
My Amazing Product
feature 1
feature 2
feature 3
feature 4
Case: 2 →
Result is same, but a warning is generated→
Case: 3 →
Array disappeared as it says array(0), and notices in place →