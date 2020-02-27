It’s a default value rather than a placeholder - it specifies what to put in the array if you don’t pass one in.
Loop not generating the HTML
If we dont pass one array.
I know every one is trying to help me looks like my basic understanding has some “missing understanding” that’s why I am facing a dead end here.
Try the three tests suggested in post #60 and var_dump(…) the array contents inside the function.
Edit:
After trying the three tests, remove the default = and run the tests again.
Case: 1 →
Result delivered with var_dump →
array(6) {
["product1"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(29)
["features"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
}
}
["product2"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(43)
["features"]=>
array(4) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[3]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product3"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(299)
["features"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product4"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(470)
["features"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product5"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(689)
["features"]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product6"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(4999)
["features"]=>
array(5) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[3]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
[4]=>
string(9) "feature 5"
}
}
}
$4999
My Amazing Product
feature 1
feature 2
feature 3
feature 4
Case: 2 →
Result is same, but a warning is generated→
Case: 3 →
Array disappeared as it says array(0), and notices in place →
Any conclusions?
Passing variable is essential I think. w/o them we can’t achieve end results.
Rest can you help me with further analysis?
It looks as though calling var_dump(…) confused the problem, too much information. Error reporting perhaps would have been adequate.
I only meant to remove the empty array and to leave the $array parameter.
By not setting the $array parameter value and calling the function, errors would have been produced stating missing parameters because there were no defaults for the function parameters.
I prefer setting parameters because it makes the function easier to understand and also added extra checking that fails if every condition is not satisfied.
We have put string empty →
string $item = ''
So in this →
foreach($array["$item"]['features'] as $key => $feature) :
what is this →
$array["$item"]['features'] ?
This one →
$array[“0”][‘features’]
The passed default function card array parameters are trying to cover every eventuality.
Please copy and paste the results from the following script:
echo '<pre>';
var_dump($array);
echo '</pre>';
Hi there @John_Betong
Is this some special kind of array →
array $array = [] if, yes, please guide me towards the correct learning resources. There is a huge possibility that I am missing some fundamental understanding of arrays.
The use of square brackets instead of array() is much simpler and more intuitive. I think it was introduced with PHP 7.0 quite some time ago:
https://www.php.net/manual/en/language.types.array.php
================== // =====================
OK, the parameter $array is populated and when used in the following script will create a string of $features and add the array necessary iterated array $feature: NOTICE THE USE OF $features SINGULAR AND PLURAL
<?php
$features = ''; // PLURAL many features
foreach($array["$item"]['features'] as $key => $feature) :
$features .= '<li>' .$feature .'</li>'; // NOTICE SINGLE $feature
endforeach;
================== // =====================
Try the following to show the values: (echo may not work if the values are arrays, objects, etc):
// what is this
print_r( $array["$item"]['features'] ) :
// This one
print_r( $array[“0”][‘features’] );
Compare the print_r values to the var_dumped $array.
Hi @John_Betong, it was introduced in Php 5.4 and is right on the page you linked to.
As of PHP 5.4 you can also use the short array syntax, which replaces array() with [ ] .
$result = <<< ____EOT
<div class="cardbody text-center">
<h1> \${$array["$item"]['price']} </h1>
<h3 class="text-centre">
{$array["$item"]['title']}
</h3>
<ul class="list-group">
$features
</ul>
</div>
____EOT;
How can we implement it w/o the Herdoc syntax?
May I ask why you do not want to use Heredoc?
Without Heredoc there will be a lot of extra script which will be more to difficult to understand and prone to syntax errors.
// When I am back on the desktop I will have a go.
Back again and surprised at how easy it was not to use HereDoc and use PHP Strings instead although it did take quite a 8it of debugging to validate and prevent errors :{
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
$item = 'item';
$features = 'FEATURES';
$array['item']['price'] = 'TESTING';
$array['item']['title'] = 'TITLE';
$result1 = <<< ____EOT
<div class="cardbody text-center">
<h1> \${$array["$item"]['price']} </h1>
<h3 class="text-centre">
{$array["$item"]['title']}
</h3>
<ul class="list-group">
$features
</ul>
</div>
____EOT;
$len1 = strlen($result1);
$result2 = "
<div class='cardbody text-center'>
<h1> \${$array["$item"]['price']} </h1>
<h3 class='text-centre'>
{$array[$item]['title']}
</h3>
<ul class='list-group'>
$features
</ul>
</div>
";
$len2 = strlen($result2);
echo '<!DOCTYPE HTML><title> title goes here </title>';
echo $tmp = <<< ____EOT
<dl>
<dt> Using PHP HereDoc - strlen($len1) </dt>
<dd> $result1 </dd>
<dd> </dd>
<dt> Using PHP Strings - strlen($len2) </dt>
<dd> $result2 </dd>
<dd> </dd>
</dl>
____EOT;
Output:
Using PHP HereDoc - strlen(190)
$TESTING
TITLE
FEATURES
Using PHP Strings - strlen(195)
$TESTING
TITLE
FEATURES
Rather than just mindlessly copying and pasting I would advise trying to write the script yourself otherwise you will have learnt how easy it is to copy and paste
But I think that you are still using
herdoc syntax?
The HereDoc used was for the HTML Document Definition which uses the two variables $result1 and $result2. Former is HereDoc and latter is using strings:
Here is a version which is not using HereDoc:
<?php
$result2 = "
<div class='cardbody text-center'>
<h1> \${$array["$item"]['price']} </h1>
<h3 class='text-centre'>
{$array[$item]['title']}
</h3>
<ul class='list-group'>
$features
</ul>
</div>
";
$len2 = strlen($result2);
?>
<dl>
<dt> Using PHP HereDoc - strlen(<?= $len1 ?>) </dt>
<dd> <?= $result1 ?> </dd>
<dd> </dd>
<dt> Using PHP Strings - strlen(<?= $len2 ?>) </dt>
<dd> <?= $result2 ?> </dd>
<dd> </dd>
</dl>
Sir, what purpose is this line serving?
Try modifying the line and notice the difference.
For the benefit of other users, report back with your findings.
Yes,
\$ → It is USD sign printed at the correct place.