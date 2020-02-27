Loop not generating the HTML

Thank you so much for not losing your patience and nerve till this point, but I am still puzzled with one thing and that is where I am stuck.

Even before we have written our function we already have the whole array here:

$array = []

That is clearly evident from when we are echoing that here:

echo '<pre>'; print_r($array); echo '</pre>'; // pre adds linefeeds

How is that happening as mentally I am unable to understand and connect to that?

How is this array in function bracket as a parameter is holding the whole array that we have in products.php →