Loop not generating the HTML

That bit of code says “the first parameter must be an array. If the calling code doesn’t send an array, I’ll use a blank one.”. It could just as easily have specified an array with some contents, which would only be used if your calling code doesn’t send an array.
Is this some special kind of array → array $array = [] if, yes, please guide me towards the correct learning resources. There is a huge possibility that I am missing some fundamental understanding of arrays.
OK, the parameter $array is populated and when used in the following script will create a string of $features and add the array necessary iterated array $feature: NOTICE THE USE OF $features SINGULAR AND PLURAL
<?php
$features = ''; // PLURAL many features
foreach($array["$item"]['features'] as $key => $feature) :
$features .= '<li>' .$feature .'</li>'; // NOTICE SINGLE $feature
endforeach;
Try the following to show the values: (echo may not work if the values are arrays, objects, etc):
// what is this
print_r( $array["$item"]['features'] ) :
// This one
print_r( $array[“0”][‘features’] );
Compare the print_r values to the var_dumped $array.