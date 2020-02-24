Loop not generating the HTML

#59

So here our initial array is empty →

: array $array = [], ?

what are we trying to achieve from that?

#60

Just to emphasise the parameter is an array and also possible to call the function without any parameters.

Can use any of the following without errors:

  1. echo fnCard($products, $key);

  2. echo fnCard($products);

  3. echo fnCard();

#61

Thank you so much for not losing your patience and nerve till this point, but I am still puzzled with one thing and that is where I am stuck.

image
image

Even before we have written our function we already have the whole array here:

$array = []

That is clearly evident from when we are echoing that here:
echo '<pre>'; print_r($array); echo '</pre>'; // pre adds linefeeds

How is that happening as mentally I am unable to understand and connect to that?

How is this array in function bracket as a parameter is holding the whole array that we have in products.php

array $array = []

#62

That bit of code says “the first parameter must be an array. If the calling code doesn’t send an array, I’ll use a blank one.”. It could just as easily have specified an array with some contents, which would only be used if your calling code doesn’t send an array.

#63

Ok. so that is a placeholder if nothing happens or retrieved than use blank array.

#64

It’s a default value rather than a placeholder - it specifies what to put in the array if you don’t pass one in.

#65

If we dont pass one array.

I know every one is trying to help me looks like my basic understanding has some “missing understanding” that’s why I am facing a dead end here.

#66

Try the three tests suggested in post #60 and var_dump(…) the array contents inside the function.

Edit:

After trying the three tests, remove the default = and run the tests again.

#67

Case: 1 →

image
image

Result delivered with var_dump →

array(6) {
  ["product1"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["title"]=>
    string(18) "My Amazing Product"
    ["price"]=>
    int(29)
    ["features"]=>
    array(3) {
      [0]=>
      string(9) "feature 1"
      [1]=>
      string(9) "feature 2"
      [2]=>
      string(9) "feature 3"
    }
  }
  ["product2"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["title"]=>
    string(18) "My Amazing Product"
    ["price"]=>
    int(43)
    ["features"]=>
    array(4) {
      [0]=>
      string(9) "feature 1"
      [1]=>
      string(9) "feature 2"
      [2]=>
      string(9) "feature 3"
      [3]=>
      string(9) "feature 4"
    }
  }
  ["product3"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["title"]=>
    string(18) "My Amazing Product"
    ["price"]=>
    int(299)
    ["features"]=>
    array(3) {
      [0]=>
      string(9) "feature 2"
      [1]=>
      string(9) "feature 3"
      [2]=>
      string(9) "feature 4"
    }
  }
  ["product4"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["title"]=>
    string(18) "My Amazing Product"
    ["price"]=>
    int(470)
    ["features"]=>
    array(3) {
      [0]=>
      string(9) "feature 1"
      [1]=>
      string(9) "feature 3"
      [2]=>
      string(9) "feature 4"
    }
  }
  ["product5"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["title"]=>
    string(18) "My Amazing Product"
    ["price"]=>
    int(689)
    ["features"]=>
    array(2) {
      [0]=>
      string(9) "feature 3"
      [1]=>
      string(9) "feature 4"
    }
  }
  ["product6"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["title"]=>
    string(18) "My Amazing Product"
    ["price"]=>
    int(4999)
    ["features"]=>
    array(5) {
      [0]=>
      string(9) "feature 1"
      [1]=>
      string(9) "feature 2"
      [2]=>
      string(9) "feature 3"
      [3]=>
      string(9) "feature 4"
      [4]=>
      string(9) "feature 5"
    }
  }
}
$4999
My Amazing Product
feature 1
feature 2
feature 3
feature 4

Case: 2 →

image
image

Result is same, but a warning is generated→

image
image

Case: 3 →

image
image1368×737 56.1 KB

Array disappeared as it says array(0), and notices in place →

image
image

#68

Defaulty removed condition 1:

image
image990×700 37.5 KB

image
image1367×679 37.9 KB

Condition 2→

image
image1195×716 39.6 KB

image
image1251×718 37.4 KB

Condition 3:

image
image1229×704 38.8 KB

image
image1258×722 29.6 KB

#69

Any conclusions?

#70

Passing variable is essential I think. w/o them we can’t achieve end results.
Rest can you help me with further analysis?

#71

It looks as though calling var_dump(…) confused the problem, too much information. Error reporting perhaps would have been adequate.

I only meant to remove the empty array and to leave the $array parameter.

By not setting the $array parameter value and calling the function, errors would have been produced stating missing parameters because there were no defaults for the function parameters.

I prefer setting parameters because it makes the function easier to understand and also added extra checking that fails if every condition is not satisfied.

#72

image
image1408×618 46.9 KB

We have put string empty →
string $item = ''

So in this →

foreach($array["$item"]['features'] as $key => $feature) :

what is this →
$array["$item"]['features'] ?

This one →

$array[“0”][‘features’]

#73

The passed default function card array parameters are trying to cover every eventuality.

Please copy and paste the results from the following script:

echo '<pre>';
var_dump($array);
echo '</pre>';
#74

Hi there @John_Betong

array(6) {
  ["product1"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["title"]=>
    string(18) "My Amazing Product"
    ["price"]=>
    int(29)
    ["features"]=>
    array(3) {
      [0]=>
      string(9) "feature 1"
      [1]=>
      string(9) "feature 2"
      [2]=>
      string(9) "feature 3"
    }
  }
  ["product2"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["title"]=>
    string(18) "My Amazing Product"
    ["price"]=>
    int(43)
    ["features"]=>
    array(4) {
      [0]=>
      string(9) "feature 1"
      [1]=>
      string(9) "feature 2"
      [2]=>
      string(9) "feature 3"
      [3]=>
      string(9) "feature 4"
    }
  }
  ["product3"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["title"]=>
    string(18) "My Amazing Product"
    ["price"]=>
    int(299)
    ["features"]=>
    array(3) {
      [0]=>
      string(9) "feature 2"
      [1]=>
      string(9) "feature 3"
      [2]=>
      string(9) "feature 4"
    }
  }
  ["product4"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["title"]=>
    string(18) "My Amazing Product"
    ["price"]=>
    int(470)
    ["features"]=>
    array(3) {
      [0]=>
      string(9) "feature 1"
      [1]=>
      string(9) "feature 3"
      [2]=>
      string(9) "feature 4"
    }
  }
  ["product5"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["title"]=>
    string(18) "My Amazing Product"
    ["price"]=>
    int(689)
    ["features"]=>
    array(2) {
      [0]=>
      string(9) "feature 3"
      [1]=>
      string(9) "feature 4"
    }
  }
  ["product6"]=>
  array(3) {
    ["title"]=>
    string(18) "My Amazing Product"
    ["price"]=>
    int(4999)
    ["features"]=>
    array(5) {
      [0]=>
      string(9) "feature 1"
      [1]=>
      string(9) "feature 2"
      [2]=>
      string(9) "feature 3"
      [3]=>
      string(9) "feature 4"
      [4]=>
      string(9) "feature 5"
    }
  }
}

Is this some special kind of array → array $array = [] if, yes, please guide me towards the correct learning resources. There is a huge possibility that I am missing some fundamental understanding of arrays.

#75

The use of square brackets instead of array() is much simpler and more intuitive. I think it was introduced with PHP 7.0 quite some time ago:

https://www.php.net/manual/en/language.types.array.php

================== // =====================
OK, the parameter $array is populated and when used in the following script will create a string of $features and add the array necessary iterated array $feature: NOTICE THE USE OF $features SINGULAR AND PLURAL

<?php

$features = ''; // PLURAL many features
foreach($array["$item"]['features'] as $key => $feature) :
  $features .= '<li>' .$feature .'</li>'; // NOTICE SINGLE $feature
endforeach;

================== // =====================

Try the following to show the values: (echo may not work if the values are arrays, objects, etc):

// what is this
print_r( $array["$item"]['features'] ) :

// This one
print_r( $array[“0”][‘features’] );

Compare the print_r values to the var_dumped $array.

#77

Hi @John_Betong, it was introduced in Php 5.4 and is right on the page you linked to.

As of PHP 5.4 you can also use the short array syntax, which replaces array() with [ ] .

#78 
  $result = <<< ____EOT
   <div class="cardbody text-center">
      <h1> \${$array["$item"]['price']} </h1>
      <h3 class="text-centre">
         {$array["$item"]['title']}
      </h3>

      <ul class="list-group">
        $features
      </ul>
   </div>
____EOT;

How can we implement it w/o the Herdoc syntax?

#79

May I ask why you do not want to use Heredoc?

Without Heredoc there will be a lot of extra script which will be more to difficult to understand and prone to syntax errors.

When I am back on the desktop I will have a go.