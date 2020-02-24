Loop not generating the HTML

So here our initial array is empty →
:
array $array = [], ?
what are we trying to achieve from that?
So here our initial array is empty →
:
array $array = [], ?
what are we trying to achieve from that?
Just to emphasise the parameter is an array and also possible to call the function without any parameters.
Can use any of the following without errors:
echo fnCard($products, $key);
echo fnCard($products);
echo fnCard();
Thank you so much for not losing your patience and nerve till this point, but I am still puzzled with one thing and that is where I am stuck.
Even before we have written our function we already have the whole array here:
$array = []
That is clearly evident from when we are echoing that here:
echo '<pre>'; print_r($array); echo '</pre>'; // pre adds linefeeds
How is that happening as mentally I am unable to understand and connect to that?
How is this array in function bracket as a parameter is holding the whole array that we have in
products.php →
array $array = []
That bit of code says “the first parameter must be an array. If the calling code doesn’t send an array, I’ll use a blank one.”. It could just as easily have specified an array with some contents, which would only be used if your calling code doesn’t send an array.
Ok. so that is a placeholder if nothing happens or retrieved than use blank array.
It’s a default value rather than a placeholder - it specifies what to put in the array if you don’t pass one in.
If we dont pass one array.
I know every one is trying to help me looks like my basic understanding has some “missing understanding” that’s why I am facing a dead end here.
Try the three tests suggested in post #60 and var_dump(…) the array contents inside the function.
After trying the three tests, remove the default = and run the tests again.
Case: 1 →
Result delivered with var_dump →
array(6) {
["product1"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(29)
["features"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
}
}
["product2"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(43)
["features"]=>
array(4) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[3]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product3"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(299)
["features"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product4"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(470)
["features"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product5"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(689)
["features"]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product6"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(4999)
["features"]=>
array(5) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[3]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
[4]=>
string(9) "feature 5"
}
}
}
$4999
My Amazing Product
feature 1
feature 2
feature 3
feature 4
Case: 2 →
Result is same, but a warning is generated→
Case: 3 →
Array disappeared as it says array(0), and notices in place →
Any conclusions?
Passing variable is essential I think. w/o them we can’t achieve end results.
Rest can you help me with further analysis?
It looks as though calling var_dump(…) confused the problem, too much information. Error reporting perhaps would have been adequate.
I only meant to remove the empty array and to leave the $array parameter.
By not setting the $array parameter value and calling the function, errors would have been produced stating missing parameters because there were no defaults for the function parameters.
I prefer setting parameters because it makes the function easier to understand and also added extra checking that fails if every condition is not satisfied.
We have put string empty →
string $item = ''
So in this →
foreach($array["$item"]['features'] as $key => $feature) :
what is this →
$array["$item"]['features'] ?
This one →
$array[“0”][‘features’]
The passed default function card array parameters are trying to cover every eventuality.
Please copy and paste the results from the following script:
echo '<pre>';
var_dump($array);
echo '</pre>';
Hi there @John_Betong
array(6) {
["product1"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(29)
["features"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
}
}
["product2"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(43)
["features"]=>
array(4) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[3]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product3"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(299)
["features"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product4"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(470)
["features"]=>
array(3) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product5"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(689)
["features"]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
}
}
["product6"]=>
array(3) {
["title"]=>
string(18) "My Amazing Product"
["price"]=>
int(4999)
["features"]=>
array(5) {
[0]=>
string(9) "feature 1"
[1]=>
string(9) "feature 2"
[2]=>
string(9) "feature 3"
[3]=>
string(9) "feature 4"
[4]=>
string(9) "feature 5"
}
}
}
Is this some special kind of array →
array $array = [] if, yes, please guide me towards the correct learning resources. There is a huge possibility that I am missing some fundamental understanding of arrays.
The use of square brackets instead of array() is much simpler and more intuitive. I think it was introduced with PHP 7.0 quite some time ago:
https://www.php.net/manual/en/language.types.array.php
================== // =====================
OK, the parameter $array is populated and when used in the following script will create a string of $features and add the array necessary iterated array $feature: NOTICE THE USE OF $features SINGULAR AND PLURAL
<?php
$features = ''; // PLURAL many features
foreach($array["$item"]['features'] as $key => $feature) :
$features .= '<li>' .$feature .'</li>'; // NOTICE SINGLE $feature
endforeach;
================== // =====================
Try the following to show the values: (echo may not work if the values are arrays, objects, etc):
// what is this
print_r( $array["$item"]['features'] ) :
// This one
print_r( $array[“0”][‘features’] );
Compare the print_r values to the var_dumped $array.
Hi @John_Betong, it was introduced in Php 5.4 and is right on the page you linked to.
As of PHP 5.4 you can also use the short array syntax, which replaces array() with [ ] .
$result = <<< ____EOT
<div class="cardbody text-center">
<h1> \${$array["$item"]['price']} </h1>
<h3 class="text-centre">
{$array["$item"]['title']}
</h3>
<ul class="list-group">
$features
</ul>
</div>
____EOT;
How can we implement it w/o the Herdoc syntax?
May I ask why you do not want to use Heredoc?
Without Heredoc there will be a lot of extra script which will be more to difficult to understand and prone to syntax errors.
When I am back on the desktop I will have a go.