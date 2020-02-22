Loop not generating the HTML

Just before the foreach loop add the following:
echo '<pre>'; print_r($array); echo '</pre>'; // pre adds linefeeds
foreach($array["$item"]['features']`
...
Please note that I passed the full array to the function and I could
have passed the foreach itererated value. Try substituting the iterated value and modify the function parameters, etc
Edit:
The foreach loop was necessary because there were a different number of array features in your post #44
$products = array(
"product1" => array(
"title" => 'My Amazing Product',
"price" => 29,
"features" => array("feature 1", "feature 2", "feature 3")