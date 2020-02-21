Loop not generating the HTML

$person = array(
"first_name" => "Kevin",
"last_name" => "Skoglund",
"address" => "123 Main Street",
"city" => "Beverly Hills",
"state" => "CA",
"zip_code" => "90210"
);
foreach($person as $attribute => $data) {
$attr_nice = ucwords(str_replace("_", " ", $attribute));
echo "{$attr_nice}: {$data}<br />";
}
I was facing difficulty understand the solution so I revised the basic PHP. This is my understranding about foreachloop. Please correct me if I am wrong →
foreach($array["$item"]['features']
Here $item is empty how is that collaborating with fetching right features items when
for each loop is running?